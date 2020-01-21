Video: Police’s previous encounter with suspect that killed 2 Honolulu officers, burned 7 homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Honolulu Police have released body camera video of a previous encounter they had with the man they say killed two officers and burned down seven houses. The suspect, Jerry Hanel, had multiple run ins with police before.

The body cam footage shows police responding to a 911 call Hanel placed that officials say was false.

One of the officers he is accused of killing, Tiffany Enriquez, can be seen standing next to him in the video from a May incident with Hanel.

Officers responded to another 911 call Sunday, Jan. 19, from a woman saying Hanel stabbed her. He allegedly shot officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama to death when they arrived on scene.

Policy say he then burned down seven nearby houses. Hanel was facing eviction for squatting in a residence he had stopped paying rent on.

Police have not located him and believe he is dead. Hanel was well-known to police before Sunday’s incident.

Several neighbors had asked for restraining orders against him for harassment.