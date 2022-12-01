LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week.

Sanders, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Pahrump after deputies from the Sheriff’s office found evidence linked to the crimes in a house on Oakridge Avenue. Sanders was not found in the home, where one of his relatives lives, but was arrested a few hours later by deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators received a tip that Sanders had been staying with Jennifer Lamar, 55 of Pahrump, who was described as a female friend of Sanders. When deputies arrived, they found Sanders in a travel trailer on a property near Elderberry Street and Pahrump Valley Boulevard in Pahrump.

Lamar, who owns the travel trailer, was arrested on a felony “failing to appear” warrant and booked into the Nye County Detention Center where she will face additional charges for allegedly harboring Sanders at her home, deputies say.

Police were been looking for Sanders since Tuesday, Nov. 22, when the victim, who had been left for dead, in an abandoned RV escaped and went to a nearby home for help, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan Sanders and Richard Duncan face numerous charges. (Credit: NCSO)

The elderly woman had been taken from her own home by force several hours earlier and suffered “repeated brutal attacks” allegedly committed by Sanders and his accomplice, 31-year-old Richard Duncan, who was taken into custody on Nov. 26. The NCSO said it does not believe this was a random attack but instead a revenge attack because there is a link between Sanders and a family member of the victim.

Sanders’ 13-year-old son who has been living with him was found safe and turned over to the state’s division of Child Family Services.

Sanders is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping, 1st degree

Attempted murder

False imprisonment

Burglary

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Attempted sexual assault

Sexual assault

Battery with substantial bodily harm

Duncan is facing the following charges: