Video: Police officers break up illegal street race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police are investigating after a video shows officers breaking up an illegal street race gathering.

Metro’s traffic division posted a video on social media, which appears to be in the southwest part of the valley.

Metro police say that multiple arrests and citations were issued in regards to this.

No additional information was able at this time.

Street racing has been a huge problem in some parts of the valley.

Metro Police say that videos from the public have been instrumental in the crackdowns and enforcement.