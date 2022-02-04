LIVE: Sun Country plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport, landing gear collapses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were some frightening moments for passengers on a plane that had to make an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport early Friday morning.

Sun Country flight 110 which had departed from Las Vegas to Minneapolis had to turn around shortly after take-off and return to Las Vegas due to malfunctioning landing gear. According to Melissa DeFrank with Reid International Airport, the landing gear collapsed when the plane touched down around 1:20 a.m. all the passengers and crew deplaned on the runway.

“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” said Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker. “We will then fully investigate this incident to understand what happened.”

The plane was still on Runway 26R at 11:30 a.m. NTSB officials were at the airport to examine the plane earlier in the morning.

When the plane landed it was met on the runway by fire crews. There were 56 passengers and crew. No injuries were reported.