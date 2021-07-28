VIDEO: Plane crashes near US 95 north of Creech AFB, bursts into flames

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small plane crashed Wednesday morning on the side of U.S. 95 north of Creech Air Force Base. Witnesses say the plane burst into flames after the crash, but the pilot was able to escape unharmed.

U.S. 95 is closed in both directions near mile marker 8.

Jim and Jennifer Kendrick witnessed the crash around 9 a.m. on their drive to Reno and shot the video. According to Jennifer Kendrick, the pilot escaped just as the plane caught fire. The pilot can be heard talking in the video.

“I’m okay, I just crashed the plane,” he said.

He told Jim Kendrick he lost power and couldn’t get his landing gear down.