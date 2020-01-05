Video of service dog meeting ‘Stitch’ goes viral

Video Courtesy: @cremedelaezra/Instagram

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sweet video of a service dog meeting his favorite Disney character “Stitch” is going viral.

The video, originally posted on Instagram by @cremedelaezra, shows Ezra, the service dog, getting a little excited to meet Disney character “Stitch” at Walt Disney World.

Ezra’s owner, said in the post “I think Ezra found her favourite character! Our uncle was Pleakley in the movie, so the love must run in the family! I’m so proud of her though, she kept all four paws on the ground the whole time and regained her focus right after!”

What a good doggo!