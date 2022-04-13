LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Racist comments made at a conservative political fundraiser are sparking outrage. Several Republican politicians attended the event including Assemblyman Tom Roberts and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. Roberts is running for Clark County sheriff. Lee is running for governor.

An instructor at the CCW event showed slides titled, “Firearm Safety for White People,” and “Firearm Safety for Black People.”

During the latter, Vegas CCW instructor Nephi Khaliki listed, “Always keep the gun right side up. Always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting. Always make sure there is a white person around so you have someone to blame for everything that goes wrong in your life. And always aim for small children to ensure you actually hit another gang member.”

During the previous slide referring to white people, Khaliki said, “Always put your beer down before handling a firearm. Always keep your finger out of your nose while shooting. Always wear a wife beater on the range. And always make sure there are no minorities in your backdrop.”

Lee and Roberts both appear in videos taken at the event. The 8 News Now I-Team tried reaching both candidates Tuesday evening.

Khaliki sent the following statement to the I-Team: “Due to time constraints at the event, I sincerely regret I wasn’t able to poke fun at more of my friends.”

Because the event was held at a local library, the I-Team reached out to the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. Brand and Marketing Director Betsy Ward sent the following response:

“Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, was traveling today and was not available for an interview. But he did emphasize that the Library District condemns hate speech in any form and will be meeting to review our room rental policy. The group in question rented a meeting room from the Library District and it is in no way connected to our organization, beliefs, or views.”

In a video posted on the Vegas-CCW Facebook page, Donald Trump, Jr. appears in a video applauding the event. “..I want to acknowledge all of you patriots out there. Keep up the good work. Keep signing up, people. Make sure we protect the Second Amendment.”