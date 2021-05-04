Video montage website makes it easy for students to create timeless gifts for teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With teacher appreciation and staff week, a website called “Tribute” is a unique gifting idea for students wanting to honor and appreciate their favorite teachers.

On the website, students can make video tribute montages for free! The website gives easy to follow prompts to set it up — to collect videos — and to share the news with your classmates.

“It’s a reminder of not the basic generic ‘thank you,’ or basic gift,” said Ali Fraenkel, the director of partnerships at Tribute. “It’s truly a timeless gift, of sentiments, stories, and impact that that teacher has in their life.”

People who don’t have the time to edit their own video can hire the team at Tribute to put it all together for you.

The company has delivered more than three million tribute messages to date. A lot of them were done due to the social distancing from family and friends during the pandemic.

The do-it-yourself Tributes are free. All you have to do is plug in the code “heroteacher25.” The code will be active over the next few months.