VIDEO: Metro looking for man who allegedly punched senior citizen on RTC bus causing brain bleed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police needs the public’s help identifying a man accused of punching a senior man while they were on an RTC bus. The Feb. 3 incident was caught on video by RTC surveillance cameras.

According to Metro, the two men had an argument, and that is when the suspect, a white man wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, black sunglasses, and a blue hat with the letter ‘D’ on it. walked up and punched the 71-year-old man in the face.

Police said the victim sustained a brain bleed as a result of the attack. The suspect then got off at the next stop.

Metro Police were called to 3rd Street and Charleston Blvd. to investigate.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-4266. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.