VIDEO: Man injured after shoved by police during protest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man was taken away in an ambulance after being injured at the end of Thursday’s protest in Niagara Square.

A video that News 4 obtained from WBFO shows a man, who appears to be elderly, appearing to be pushed back by police before falling backward and hitting his head on the steps of Buffalo City Hall.

Police originally said that “one person was injured when he tripped and fell”. It’s not clear whether they were referring to the incident that was caught on camera.

A News 4 reporter was at the scene during the incident and shared a picture of the man being taken away via ambulance, adding that it was difficult to tell whether the man was pushed over by an officer or fell backwards while trying to back away from the officer, or both.

Later in the night, Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that internal affairs has opened an investigation into the incident, and that the investigation was ordered by the commissioner of police.

State police medics aided the injured man, and a source says that he suffered a laceration and a possible concussion. He’s reported to be in ECMC in stable condition.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted about the incident on Thursday evening, saying:

I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the area. A fifth was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct during a skirmish involving protesters. Police originally said that one person was injured when he tripped and fell.

Other than the arrests and the injury, the protest was peaceful.

The city’s curfew is in effect until 5 a.m. It’s in effect every day from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through and including Sunday.