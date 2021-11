LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The final eclipse of 2021 is over but if you missed it, you can see it here. This also happened to be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

Las Vegan Tyler Leavitt captured great images and video of the partial lunar eclipse. He said he had to leave the Las Vegas valley because the cloud cover was obstructing his view. He went to Nelson which is about 40 miles south of Las Vegas to get a better look and was able to capture some amazing images.