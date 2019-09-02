VIDEO: Lightning over Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thunderstorms rolled out of Arizona overnight packing heavy rain and flashing vivid lightning. The line of storms headed west across the Colorado River valley and sent strong outflow winds up to 50 mph and stronger into Clark County around 1:30 a.m.

Even a few isolated areas reported 70 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. Downed tree limbs and even some downed trees have been reported across the Las Vegas valley.

The storm downed a tree near Eastern Avenue and Wigwam Parkway.

The rain was heaviest along the river as it moved into southeast San Bernadino County and the southern tip of Clark County around Laughlin.

A chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Las Vegas, Lake Mead, and Mt. Charleston.