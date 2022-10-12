LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several battery charges after allegedly stabbing a man last week and being involved in a physical fight with police officers.

On Oct. 4 around 9 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of a woman hitting a man with a brick and wielding a knife near Oasis and Washington avenues.

Officers said that when they arrived, the woman, identified as 39-year-old Christy Warden, was “historical, kicking, punching, and screaming,” while the man was waiting for assistance, according to her arrest report.

A video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an officer reaching for Warden before she hit him. Officers then appear to bring her to the ground while hitting her repeatedly.

At the time, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the “use of force” incident.

While discussing the incident with officers, “Officer Kelly reported Warden struck him in the face and body several times” before she was taken into custody, according to the report.

“Warden also had blood coming from an unknown area which officers were exposed to,” the report said.

The victim told police that “he was fighting with other people and that his fiancée did not stab him,” before being taken to the hospital for treatment, the report said. The victim suffered a puncture wound to his left forearm and bicep area.

Police said that once Warden was detained, she gave “zero information about the situation,” according to the report.

“She confirmed her name and DOB verbally but was still historical from the altercation,” the report said.

A witness said they had seen a woman chasing a man down the sidewalk and stopped to intervene because they knew him. When the witness got in between them, Warden allegedly tried to attack the man with the knife again before handing the knife to an unknown woman, who walked away before officers arrived, the report said.

After the incident, Warden was taken to the hospital and became “heavily combative,” with staff, the report said. After she was discharged, detectives failed to interview her “because of her combative nature,” it said.

Warden was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday. She was charged with two counts of battery, domestic battery, and battery on a protected person, records showed.

The report noted that Warden has previously been arrested for battery, domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault charges.

“The incident is currently being reviewed and the investigation of the Use of Force is ongoing… as part of the investigation, the Use of Force is being reviewed to ensure all tactics and force used by officers were within department policies,” a statement from LVMPD said.