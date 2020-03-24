VIDEO: Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says city is working to slow spread of virus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mayor Carolyn Goodman addressed valley residents in a recorded message to remind viewers that public safety remains the top priority in the city’s fight to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are dealing with a situation that has changed and interrupted our daily lives,” said Mayor Goodman.

As the City of Las Vegas is working to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Goodman asked the public to follow precautions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to stop the virus.

The City of Las Vegas put together a list of resources to help individuals and businesses on their website at www.lasvegasnevada.gov. For more information, you can call (702) 229-2273.

“We all want to return to our normal lives, and if we all come together, I have no doubt that we can beat this. Las Vegas is a unique and special place and it will soon be shining brighter than ever before,” added Mayor Goodman.