LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Lady Gaga took a nasty fall off the stage at her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, Thursday night.

Video posted to Twitter shows Gaga straddling a fan who then loses his footing, and the two tumble off the edge of a catwalk.

The crowd screamed and then gasped, but the pop singer returned to the show and finished her set. No word yet on whether she or the fan sustained injuries.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to be off Friday night.