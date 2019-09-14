Video: Warning, intense footage shows aftermath of fatal collision at Flamingo and Duneville

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WARNING: the above video may be considered graphic and shows the intense aftermath of a fatal collision at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street that claimed the lives of three people.

The footage was captured by a witness who wishes to remain anonymous.

The collision occurred on Friday, Sept. 13, when a motorcycle ran into a sedan making a left turn onto northbound Duneville. Police say the motorcycle was driving recklessly westbound on Flamingo at a high rate of speed when it hit the car.

A 12-year-old female and 42-year-old male died in the 2012 Lexus ES350. The driver of the BMW S1000R motorcycle was a 29-year-old male.

Flamingo was shut down between Jones and Lindell for several hours.

The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.