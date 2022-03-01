LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows a struggle between a deputy and a suspect who was later accused of battery on a protected person.

The incident happened at approximately midnight at on Sunday, outside of Shenanigans Bar in Pahrump.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was parked in the parking lot outside of the bar when a man identified as 42-year-old Joshua Briscoe approached his driver’s side window and pointed at him while recording with his phone.

Briscoe began asking the deputy why he was parked there. The deputy then exited his patrol car to asked if Briscoe needed help, and Briscoe continued cursing and asking why he was parked there, the sheriff’s office said.

The office stated that the deputy then walked into the bar bar to locate security while Briscoe followed him, and that the deputy then told Briscoe to back up and physically pushed him back

According to the sheriff’s office, as the deputy was exiting the bar, Briscoe approached him from behind in a threatening manner, the deputy attempted to detain him, and he resisted by hitting, kicking, and grabbing the deputy’s arms and legs.

(Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

(Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office reported that while deputy was trying to restrain Briscoe, a second man jumped onto the deputy’s back, wrapped his arm around his neck, and began to choke him, fleeing the scene shortly after.

Briscoe was later restrained and placed under arrest, and was booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

(Nye County Sheriff’s Office/Joshua Briscoe)

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the second suspect in the video.

Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to call The Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us