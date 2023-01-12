LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family, friends, and hospital staff lined the halls of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center to honor 18-year-old Jordan Brister who died on Sunday.

Brister, a senior at Amplus Academy, collapsed on Jan. 3 in a school bathroom after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to his family.

Dr. Shahid Ahmad said hundreds of people showed up for the honor walk as Brister, an organ donor, was moved from a hospital room to the operating room so his organs could be harvested to save the lives of others.

Jordan’s family said that even in death, his legacy of compassion will continue with his organs going to those in need.

“It was our honor to care for Jordan Brister,” the hospital which shared the video stated on its Instagram page.