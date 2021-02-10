VIDEO: Henderson Police shoot, injure burglary suspect near Galleria Mall

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have released surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting from last month.
On January 11, officers found 37-year-old Joshua Watkins trespassing at a storage facility near the Galleria Mall.
New video shows Watkins fleeing from police in his car then on foot. He was shot by officers after they say he pointed a gun at them.
YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:
A firearm was also recovered at the scene.
Watkins survived the shooting.
He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon.