VIDEO: Henderson Police shoot, injure burglary suspect near Galleria Mall

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have released surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting from last month.

On January 11, officers found 37-year-old Joshua Watkins trespassing at a storage facility near the Galleria Mall.

New video shows Watkins fleeing from police in his car then on foot. He was shot by officers after they say he pointed a gun at them.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:

A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Watkins survived the shooting.

He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon.