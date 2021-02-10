VIDEO: Henderson Police shoot, injure burglary suspect near Galleria Mall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have released surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting from last month. 

On January 11, officers found 37-year-old Joshua Watkins trespassing at a storage facility near the Galleria Mall. 

New video shows Watkins fleeing from police in his car then on foot. He was shot by officers after they say he pointed a gun at them. 

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:

A firearm was also recovered at the scene. 

Watkins survived the shooting. 

He faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories