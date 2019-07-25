VIDEO: Grasshopper invasion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Grasshoppers appear to have invaded a Las Vegas gas station parking lot.

The video was shot Wednesday morning by Vinz Chulobol, who says he saw them at a gas station located near the new Raiders stadium.

But they are all over the valley now. Jumping insects can startle you, but they are not dangerous. You can bet they will drive business up for pest control companies.

We just spoke with Jeff Knight, an entomologist with the Nevada Dept. of Agriculture. He says the wetter climate has brought the grasshoppers out. They are traveling north and will stay in the valley for a couple weeks. Full interview is on our @8NewsNow Facebook page. #8NN pic.twitter.com/wbKJGVlUXs — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) July 25, 2019

When this happens in Las Vegas, it’s usually when there’s a lot of moisture, and if often coincides with the monsoon season.

Crickets are another species that sometimes comes at Las Vegas in waves.