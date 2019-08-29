VIDEO: Grasshopper along for the ride

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lonely grasshopper took a ride along the 215 in Las Vegas Thursday morning. The video was shot by Andres Gonzalez, a senior director at 8 News Now.

Some are wondering if Las Vegas might be soon seeing another grasshopper invasion like the one that happened about a month ago. While the swarm eventually vanished, the Department of Agriculture says another invasion isn’t likely. There are just some stragglers, like this one, hanging around probably looking for their buddies.

This is what last month’s invasion looked like.