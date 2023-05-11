Wrong-way driver on US395 on May 10, 2023 (Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video footage released by Nevada State Police Highway Patrol showed troopers stopping a wrong-way driver on US395.

On Wednesday night, NPS received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on US395 at Border Town. A trooper found the vehicle and was able to stop the driver without any injuries.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges including suspected DUI, NPS said.

Here is a list of wrong-way drivers numbers since 2020 according to NPS:

– 2020 – 713 recorded wrong-way drivers

– 2021 – 755 recorded wrong-way drivers

– 2022 – 823 recorded wrong-way drivers