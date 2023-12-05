LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks lit up the sky in the southwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday in celebration of the opening of the newest Station Casino — Durango Casino & Resort.

The fireworks show rounded off the opening day which started with a ribbon- cutting ceremony in the morning.

Throughout the day, Durango saw a packed house as thousands of people flocked to the new property to experience all it had to offer, including 200 rooms, 15 restaurants, and a pool.

Being the only casino resort in a 5-mile radius, Durango is set to accommodate Las Vegas locals.

Since 2021, residents in the valley have been anticipating the opening of the 15-story $780 million property built by Station Casinos.

When Station Casinos received approval to build Durango in 2021, a second phase was discussed that would see the construction of a second hotel tower and space for a theater and more entertainment. Additional gaming space would also be accounted for in the new construction.

On Nov. 7, Station Casinos announced that locals would be forced to wait just a little bit longer to step foot inside Durango for the first time as the opening was delayed from its original Nov. 20 date to Dec. 5.

Durango is Las Vegas’s first new casino resort in two and a half years — when Resorts World opened on the north side of the Strip. That 66-story property opened in June 2021.