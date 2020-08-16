VIDEO: Firefighters, vehicles narrowly escape as Loyalton Fire jumps over highway

Video Courtesy: Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Twitter

LOYALTON, Calif. (KLAS) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that prompted evacuations near the California and Nevada border on Saturday. The Loyalton Fire, burning north of Lake Tahoe and east of Reno, is now estimated at 20,000 acres with no containment.

Dashcam video recorded from a Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue vehicle, captured firefighters and vehicles narrowly escaping the spreading inferno on Highway 395, near Chilcoot.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

⚠️CLOSE CALL. #TMFR Brush Engine 44 on scene earlier today as #LoyaltonFire jumped HWY 395 with vehicles stuck on the road. The crew provided protection and got the vehicles out of harms way. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/iDTWzXo7Y8 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 16, 2020

The Loyalton Fire originated east of the town of the same name on Friday around 4:30 p.m. It is currently burning east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Fire behavior is extreme, and officials say a smoke column is visible throughout the Sierra Valley and North Reno.

National Weather Service Reno warned responders to exercise extreme caution on Twitter Saturday, saying that there was a potential for “fire whirls.”

The highly dangerous fire behavior led forecasters to issue a warning of a rare fire tornado.

Extremely dangerous fire behavior noted on the #LoyaltonFire! Rotating columns and potential for fire whirls. Responders should exercise extreme caution!!! https://t.co/DYghar7yiz — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 15, 2020

There are mandatory evacuation orders in place for the Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties in Northern California.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

