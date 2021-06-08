Video: Fire at Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at the Broadacres Marketplace at approximately 12:48 p.m. Tuesday.

North Las Vegas Fire Department posted a video on the department’s Facebook page. The short video clip shows patrons clearing the way for firefighters as they make their way to the fire. Firefighters can be seen running through the flea market as they face the large visible flames and black smoke coming from several vendor stands.

The Broadacres Marketplace on 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. N, is also known as the “Swap Meet,” and it is an outdoor mall and entertainment center that families of all ages frequent.

The cause of the fire is unknown.