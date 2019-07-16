VIDEO: Earthquake caught on camera that monitors Devils Hole pupfish

DEATH VALLEY, Nev. – The 7.1 California earthquake that rattled the Las Vegas valley was also felt at Devils Hole in Death Valley. Dramatic images were captured on a camera.

The National Park Service shared video from its pupfish camera of the July 5 quake that struck around 8:20 p.m.

Devils Hole is home to the small pupfish which are considered the rarest fish in the world. The fish are only found at Devils Hole. They number fewer than 200.

The waves caused by the earthquake caused the water to raise and drop at least 10 to 15 feet. The fish were checked on Saturday morning and all appeared to be in good condition.