LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Route 169 is closed to traffic due to flash flooding that resulted in the rescue of at least one driver who became trapped. That area was hit hard by rainfall overnight and in the early morning hours.

At 5 a.m., a post on Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Facebook page said there was “heavy flooding on Moapa Valley Blvd. from the Overton Wash to the Valley of Fire. Please avoid the area!”

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, SR169 is currently closed from after Lewis Avenue to Wildlife Road. Crews are working to remove mud.

A video was posted on the social media site showing a person being rescued from what appeared to be a van stuck in floodwaters. The location was listed as Moapa Valley Blvd. south of Overton. The video shows a stranded driver being hoisted from the vehicle’s roof to safety.

Another video shows a large truck stuck in the floodwaters and mud.

The storms have moved on but there is a chance later Wednesday for more rain in that area.