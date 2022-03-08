LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Security camera video shows a burglary at a home where a dog was taken, and the dog’s owner is asking for the public’s help in returning the pet.

The dog, a Pekingese-toy poodle mix, is named Archie, about 10-12 pounds with a light brown coat.

Images show a suspect dressed in black with a blue facemask trying to kick in the back door of a home. The suspect breaks in by pushing a shoulder into the door, and then leaves while carrying the small dog.

Valerie Ramirez, who lives in the southwest valley near Fort Apache Drive and Warm Springs Road, said the suspect drove away in a GMC Yukon. Images from her security cameras appear to show something taped over a rear passenger side window. The vehicle appears to be silver or gray.

The home’s alarm system goes off as the suspect pushes against the door, and the suspect leaves with the dog a few seconds later. The dog, which barked as the suspect tried to break in, did not bark again when the suspect went inside.

The time and date on the video indicated the burglary happened at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday.

Metro police confirmed that a police report was filed, and Ramirez said investigators were able to get the vehicle’s license plate number.

If you have information about the break-in, please contact Metro police, reference LLV-220300030898.