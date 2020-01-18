Video: DeBoer has first practice as head coach for the Vegas Golden Knights in Montreal

MONTREAL, Canada (KLAS) — A day after the Vegas Golden Knights win in Ottawa, Peter DeBoer had his first practice as head coach of the team in Montreal.
8 Sports Now’s, Ron Futrell is on the road with the team and was able to talk to players and the DeBoer about their first practice and how it’s working out with their new head coach Friday.
“Group’s engaged, it’s always nice winning a game and I think everyone comes in a better mood the next day. Yeah, I thought they were great, I’m just getting to know them and they’re asking a lot of good questions, thought they worked hard and I’m excited to be out there with them.”Peter DeBoer, Head Coach for Vegas Golden Knights