Video could be key to finding suspect who shot Chinatown employee 11 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New surveillance video has been released of suspects believed to be responsible for two burglaries and a shooting at a Chinatown business.

Metro police say the suspect was caught on camera outside businesses on Spring Mountain Road between Valley View Boulevard and Arville Street.

Police say the victim was shot 11 times and is fighting for his life. They believe this crime is connected to a previous burglary at this shopping center. That burglary was not reported to police.

This is video from the back of Shanghai Taste, recorded just before 3 a.m.:

A Metro police captain tells us the suspect is seen entering the restaurant through the back door. He goes inside for about a minute and a half, and is seen running away.

The managing partners of Shanghai Taste tell us employee Chun Yang Wong was working late from the night before, cleaning up at the restaurant.

“I’ve never met anybody who has a better work ethic or somebody more focused and no-nonsense,” said Joe Muscaglione, one of the partners. “Guy just comes in and he works, and the reason he comes in at night, he says, ‘I have nothing else to do. I work and go home.’ “

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. A captain also said detectives do not believe the shooting was a hate crime.

The restaurant’s managing partners said they plan on opening the restaurant back up on Wednesday.

They said they will be changing how they do things so employees are not here alone at night.

“I think that he’s lucky. If I got 11 shots, I will die,” said Qi Zhang. “Everybody, you know. It’s just lucky. I hope he can be recovered very soon. I’m still in shock.”

Wong has been an employee at the restaurant for about six to eight months, they said. He has family, including a child, in China. They are trying to locate his loved ones there.