LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers, educators, and parents have spoken out about the state of schools and now there is a chance for Las Vegas valley students to do the same.

The “I Stand With Kids Student Video Contest” opened on April 1 and runs through May 3, 2023. The goal of the contest is to find out what students would change about the school system. It’s a chance for local students to share opinions and ideas on what they would like to see in their schools.

As part of the contest, students are asked to film a short video – no longer than 2 minutes – on their passions, hopes, and dreams for schools.

A committee will review the videos and select first, second, and third place winners in the grade ranges of third through fifth, sixth through eighth, and ninth through 12th. The winner of each grade range will win a $500 gift card, with second and third place winners receiving $250 and $100 gift cards, respectively. Opportunity 180 will hold a special event where the winners will be announced and all the students who submitted a video will be celebrated.

Students who need supplies or access to video equipment can attend a video open house that will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Opportunity 180 offices located at 732 S 6th St., Suite 200D, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Schools can request individual office hours.