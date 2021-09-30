VIDEO: Bright fire at Lake Las Vegas construction site burns trash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire at Lake Las Vegas late Wednesday night put on quite a display but didn’t do any significant damage.

A Henderson official said the fire burned trash at a construction site, but never threatened any structures.

Sonia Miller, a resident who saw the fire and provided video to 8NewsNow, said it was burning just before midnight at the edge of the Del Webb development.

“I saw a huge flash of light literally through my closed eyelids,” she said. She said she also heard a “huge bang.”

(Video courtesy: Sonia Miller/Sure Wave Media)

The isolated fire was left to burn itself out, with one engine from the Henderson Fire Department on hand to monitor the site.

The fire was out this morning, officials said.