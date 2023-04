LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — April’s full moon may be called the “Pink Moon” but it’s more of a golden color. That’s because the moon is named after a hot pink wildflower called Phlox subulata which is native to the eastern part of North America.

8 News Now captured video of the full moon Wednesday night on its first full night just before it peaked. It’s the first full moon of spring and signals the blooming of flowers and trees.