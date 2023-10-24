LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A chilling video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators shows the harrowing moments before, during, and after a man was accused of opening fire in a luxury high-rise in Las Vegas.

Andrew Warrender, 32, was then shot by an employee at the apartment complex, Turnberry Towers, on June 23.

Warrender was a guest at the cluster of luxury condominium skyscrapers, located in the 300 block of Karen Avenue near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue, a grand jury indictment out of Clark County reveals.

Another employee testified before the grand jury and indicated that Warrender “stayed with someone” at Turnberry, and was “relatively pleasant” until the day of the shooting.

“He was wearing an open-face motorcycle helmet and he was covered in sweat,” the employee testified. “When he walked in I said, ‘Hey, Andrew, how are you doing,’ which is my normal greeting. He looked straight ahead and then continues on.”

He continued to shoot inside the lobby, which the Turnberry’s surveillance camera showed in high definition until he began to exit the complex only to be met with gunfire from an employee. That gunfire dropped Warrender to the ground.

In audio captured at the scene, obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators, loud rounds of gunfire from and at Warrender ring out as the dramatic scene unfolds. It goes on while the employee kicks Warrender’s rifle away from him and hovers over him, aiming his gun and yelling at him until the police arrive.

That employee was not charged. A local veterans group honored the employee on July 4 for what they deemed a “heroic act.”

Warrender is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 5 in Clark County for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with a related gun charge. He is out of jail on a $25,000 bond and hired a high-profile criminal attorney. Several of Warrender’s initial court appearances were postponed while he recovered from his gunshot wounds.

At the first hearing, he attended in Las Vegas Justice Court, marshals wheeled in Warrender by wheelchair in his blue jail-issued jumpsuit. He appeared to be seen smiling and waving at people in the gallery of the courtroom.