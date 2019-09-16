VICTORY: Martin Truex Jr. takes NASCAR South Point 400 race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing emerged the winner of the NASCAR South Point 400 race amidst the heart-pounding excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
The race was the start of NASCAR’s 10-race playoff series, and Truex’s victory clinched him an automatic spot in the second round.
It was a bit of a heartbreaker for Las Vegas, as native Kurt Busch fell out after a flat tire caused his car to crash.
The top nine finishers were:
- Martin Truex Jr. (19)
- Kevin Harvick (4)
- Brad Keselowski (2)
- Chase Elliott (9)
- Ryan Blaney (12)
- Alex Bowman (88)
- William Byron (24)
- Kyle Larson (42)
- Joey Logano (22)
Logano is the reigning series champion.