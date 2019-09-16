VICTORY: Martin Truex Jr. takes NASCAR South Point 400 race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing emerged the winner of the NASCAR South Point 400 race amidst the heart-pounding excitement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

VICTORY LANE: Martin Truex Jr. wins the South Point 400 Posted by 8 News Now on Sunday, September 15, 2019

The race was the start of NASCAR’s 10-race playoff series, and Truex’s victory clinched him an automatic spot in the second round.

It was a bit of a heartbreaker for Las Vegas, as native Kurt Busch fell out after a flat tire caused his car to crash.

The top nine finishers were:

Martin Truex Jr. (19)

Kevin Harvick (4)

Brad Keselowski (2)

Chase Elliott (9)

Ryan Blaney (12)

Alex Bowman (88)

William Byron (24)

Kyle Larson (42)

Joey Logano (22)

Logano is the reigning series champion.