Victims, suspect identified by coroner after triple homicide in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three victims in Tuesday’s shooting at a Henderson apartment complex have been identified. The coroner also identified the man shot to death by Henderson police as they investigated at the scene.

, 12, male, resident of Henderson. Cause of death: gunshot wounds of the head and chest. Veronica Muniz, 33, female, resident of Las Vegas. Cause of death: gunshot wound of the head.

The coroner identified the assailant as:

Jason Neo Bourne, 38, male, resident of Henderson. Cause of death: gunshot wounds. Manner of death: homicide.

Henderson police approached Bourne, who was in a car near the scene of the shooting at The Douglas at Stonelake apartments, near the intersection of Wigwam Parkway and Stephanie Street. Few details have been released about interactions between Bourne and Henderson police officers.

The Henderson Police Department has identified seven officers who have been placed on administrative leave following Tuesday’s shooting.