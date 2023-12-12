LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victims in a northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide. Four people were shot and killed, while a fifth clings to life in a local hospital.

On Monday, Dec. 11 at around 10:03 a.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road near Durango Drive and Veterans Memorial Highway.

According to Lieutenant Robert Price from the LVMPD, a man called 911 after he went to the apartment complex to check on his brother. When he went into the apartment, he found several people inside that were shot.

Arriving officers from the Northwest area command found five people with gunshot wounds, a man, an older woman, and three children under the age of 14.

One of the children was an 11-year-old boy, a family member told 8 News Now. He was found “clinging to life” and medical took them to a local hospital, police said.

The victims were identified Tuesday as:

Schinara Patterson, 34 Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds of head Manner of Death: Homicide

Ki’Ziah Cone, 14 Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds of head Manner of Death: Homicide

Zi’Myra Patterson, 6 Cause of Death: Gunshot wound of head Manner of Death: Homicide

Marvin Ray Patterson, 42 Cause of Death: Contact gunshot wound of head Manner of Death: Suicide



Zi’Myra Patterson (Family Photos)

Ki’Ziah Cone (Family Photos)

Schinara Patterson (Family Photos)

8 News Now Investigators sources confirmed the shooter was Marvin Patterson. Police said he was on house arrest, and the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed that Patterson was accused of sex crimes against children and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Patterson was arrested in October of 2022, Las Vegas Justice Court records showed. His original bail was set at $100,000 with high-level electronic monitoring, in addition to an order to surrender his passport and stay away from children under the age of 18.

Approximately two months later, Judge Diana Sullivan reduced the monetary bail to $10,000, with the other requirements remaining.

Court records show Patterson was charged with nine felony charges, including five counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, two counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16 years of age, one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 16, and one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor. The crimes were alleged to have taken place from 2013 to 2022.