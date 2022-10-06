LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the two people who were killed following an attack on the Las Vegas Strip.

Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both from Las Vegas were identified as the victims on Thursday evening.

Six other people were injured in the attack, according to police.

The incident occurred Thursday morning along the Las Vegas Strip near Spring Mountain Road.

Police said the suspect who is in custody used a large knife during the attack.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released during a news conference with Metro police Thursday afternoon. His identity has not been released by the police.

The investigation resulted in the closure of freeway ramps, Las Vegas Boulevard, Spring Mountain Road, and Sands Avenue. All lanes were reopened by 6 p.m.