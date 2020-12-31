Victim’s family devastated by deadly crash involving UNLV basketball recruit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Eric Echevarria says the 52-year-old was killed in a car crash just down the street from where he lived. The husband, father and grandfather was heading home after picking up food for his son.

His family is still in shock following the Wednesday crash at Fort Apache Road, near Blue Diamond Road. Zaon Collins, 19, a UNLV basketball recruit was arrested and charged with DUI.

Eric’s wife Ann Marie said he leaves behind a son, step-children and grandchildren. He was a military veteran and a custodian for nearly 20 years at CCSD.

His family hopes others don’t have to face a similar tragedy.

“He was a great dad, a great husband. He is leaving behind a 14-year-old son, four step kids and six grandkids. A great guy, great provider. I am at a loss for words. It has not really sunk in yet. I am trying the best I can,” she said.

The family plans to hold a vigil on Sunday at 6 p.m. near the crash site at Furnace Gulch Avenue and Fort Apache Road.