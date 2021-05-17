Victim’s condition unknown after truck ‘intentionally’ hits him near Valley View, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a person was transported to the hospital Saturday after a truck “intentionally” hit the victim near South Valley View and Sahara. The male’s condition is unknown.

The incident, which is being investigated as an attempted homicide, occurred around 8:25 p.m.

According to Metro, the truck driver fled the scene. Shortly after, he ran into an apartment building in the 3600 block of El Conlan Avenue. Police arrested the driver and the female passenger.

The person who lives in the residence was not injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.