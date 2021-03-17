Victim dies following shooting near Boulder Highway, Tropicana; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a shooting in the southeast valley.

It happened in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue at 2:40 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the scene for the report of a shooting and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, but they were later pronounced dead.

Officers say they have detained a person in connection with the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

