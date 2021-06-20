Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in 3-vehicle crash, driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in the hospital tonight and another was arrested following a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane just after 2:40 p.m.

After the preliminary investigation, police say a U-Haul truck was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Harmon. It then crossed the median into the westbound lanes.

At that time, it collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. That forced the Elantra into a Nissan Rogue driving nearby.

The driver of the U-Haul — later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Faifaimalie — was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police say he also admitted to using drugs before the crash and was booked into CCDC for DUI charges.

The driver of the Elantra — 36-year-old Sruram Vathiyanathan — suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMC.

No one else involved was seriously hurt.