Woman stabbed at South Premium Outlet Mall in south-central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was stabbed in the abdomen after struggling with a man who attempted to take her purse near South Premium Outlet Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard. The victim was walking to her vehicle from the mall when the incident occurred Tuesday.

She was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large, and a detailed description has not been released. Metro detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.