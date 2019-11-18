Victim of Las Vegas mass shooting dies in California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been more than two years since the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. However the tragedy is still taking an emotional and human toll.

Over the weekend, a California woman died from injuries she suffered in the attack. Kim Gervais attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with two other friends. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 400 injured when shooter Stephen Paddock open fire from a hotel room in the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Gervais was injured, one friend died, and the third walked out. Gervais was struck by a bullet and shrapnel, which left her paralyzed. Her sister, Dena Sarvela, says the last two years were agony for her .

On Friday, Gervais’ heart stopped, the stress on her body was immense from her injuries.

Dena Sarvela talks about her sister Kim Gervais who died two years after the 1 October shooting.

“She was amazing, and I thank her very much to this day for helping me be who I am. And I hope she’s proud, because she’s a big part of that,” Sarvela said.

Gervais lost her husband in 2000. There are two services for her. One at her Los Angeles home and another in Kansas City where the sisters grew up. Gervais leaves behind two daughters and a grandchild.