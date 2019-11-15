Victim of fatal car accident is identified, cause of death revealed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police released details of a fatal accident that occurred on in Sept. 4 on Pecos Rd. and Reno Avenue.

According to Metro the Clark County Coroner confirmed the death if Pedro Nasser, 85, was related to the accident in September.

Preliminary investigation by LVMPD Collision Unit stated that the accident involved a 1994 Toyota truck who was driving on southbound Pecos and tried to make a left turn on eastbound Reno Avenue and managed to turn on a yellow arrow, failed to yield the right way to a Ford F-350 truck.

The F-350 struck the passenger side of the Toyota and sent the Toyota in a northeast direction and crashed into a Dodge Van that was stopped at a red traffic signal on the west side of Reno Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota, Pedro Nasser, was taken to Sunrise Hospital for his injuries. The injuries were determined to be non life threatening at that time and the investigating officer excluded impairment as a factor in this accident and concluded his investigation.

Seven days later, Nasser, the driver of The Toyota truck died at Sunrise Hospital.

The Office of the Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner determined on October 5 that the manner of death was “Accident,” with other contributing factors related to the initial collision, but not related to the listed, “Cause of Death.”

This death marks the 92 traffic related fatality in Metro Police’s jurisdiction for 2019. This accident is still under investigation by Metro.