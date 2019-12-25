Victim of Alpine Motel Apartments fire was paralyzed: ‘She didn’t have a chance’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Alpine Motel Apartments fire is the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history. Six people were killed after smoke filled the building. Several others were forced to jump out of their own windows.

Raveon Samuel showed us a photo of him and his aunt Cynthia Mikell.

“I got to be strong for everybody. I can’t even let my kids see me like this. I only do this when I’m by myself,” Samuel said through tears. “She was trying to get to my uncle’s door to get out, but the building collapsed on her, and she got stuck in the hallway.”

Mikell suffered from a stroke that left her paralyzed.

“It’s just hard because I know that the last couple seconds of her life had to be a struggle because my baby couldn’t really move herself,” said Samuel.

Samuel believes an emergency exit door, that was reportedly bolted shut, gave her no chance of survival.

“It was an accident, but my aunt didn’t die from her own natural causes. It was because of somebody else’s mistake,” he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

“Some of us are questioning certain things but just trying to be patient and waiting to get answers,” said Samuel.

Fire officials say the fire started from a stove in a first-floor unit.

Residents say they often used stoves for warmth because they didn’t have heat.

A GoFundMe was created to help Mikell’s family lay her to rest. Please click here to donate.