Victim of a deadly weekend DUI accident is identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department released the name of the victim that was killed in on Saturday morning by what police believe to be an impaired driver. According to the Coroner, 73-year-old Arthur Boyd Hobbs died of multiple blunt force injuries caused by the accident.

The accident occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive and Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NLVPD Anthony Peniston, 46, was driving a 2007 Mercedes sedan northbound on Aliante Parkway and approached Broadwing Drive at the same time that Hobbs’ Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Aliante Parkway, Peniston’s Mercedes failed to stop at the marked stop and hit Hobbs’ Ford Escape.

Investigators also believe Peniston was driving at a high rate of speed leading up to the crash. He has been booked on the charge of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm and driving under the influence with death.

This is the 9th fatal crash in North Las Vegas for 2019.