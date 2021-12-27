Victim in deadly Las Vegas stabbing inside Rio had prior altercation with suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing and killing another man inside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in early December had a physical altercation with the same man a few weeks before, documents from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Nicholas Dove, 27, was arrested on Dec. 17 in Henderson for the deadly stabbing of 38-year-old Carlos Polanco Garcia in a hotel room at the Rio on Dec. 3.

According to the police report, hotel surveillance shows several people were inside the room with Garcia, when he was stabbed once in the neck and once in the left abdomen.

Detectives learned that Garcia had been friends with a woman for several months and that the pair were staying at the Rio for five days.

Witnesses told police that Garcia and Dove got into an argument over money, at which point he got up from the bed and stabbed Garcia.

Garcia then tried to pull a gun from his waistband, but collapsed, police said.

The female took pills from Garcia, and Dove took the gun before fleeing the scene.

A member of Garcia’s family told police that Dove and the female were dating and that Garcia and Dove had issues that led to a physical altercation approximately one to two weeks prior.

Another person was in the room attempted to break up the fight but was not successful.

Dove is being held at Clark County Detention Center.

He is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Garcia died from multiple stab wounds. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.