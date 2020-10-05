Victim identified in Sept. 30 shooting near Hacienda, Lindell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim in a Wednesday, Sept. 30, shooting in the west valley has been identified as 22-year-old Alfonzo Tuttle.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the identity Monday. The shooting has been ruled a homicide.

Tuttle was shot in the head.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting near S. Lindell Road and W. Hacienda Avenue on the night of Sept. 30. According to officers, it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ness Ave.

A Facebook page created on Friday asks for help for Tuttle’s father.