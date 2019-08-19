Victim identified in ‘road rage’ killing on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man shot and killed in what police have called a road rage shooting has been identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Kay Boyajian from Lake Elsinore, California.

The coroner lists the cause of death being gunshot wounds to the chest.

The shooting happened on Aug. 5 around 7:30 p.m. on I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road. Boyajian was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger was not injured.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect who was in an older model van was driving behind Boyajian but pulled up next to him and fired several shots. Police said the suspect was last seen driving northbound on I-15.

Police did release video of the van on the freeway and are hoping someone can help identify the owner. They are also seeking any dashcam video of vehicles traveling northbound on I-15 between between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond from 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 5.